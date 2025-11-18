Getty Images Sport
Xavi turns against Joan Laporta! Barcelona legend sides with president's rival ahead of election
Xavi's public support for Font
Barcelona’s presidential elections are scheduled to take place between March and May in 2026, and the political scene around the club is already gaining momentum. On Monday, Font, expected to be one of Joan Laporta’s strongest rivals, officially launched his new campaign. The event drew significant attention, particularly because Xavi was present and officially declared his support for Font.
Their association is not new. During the 2021 elections, Font built his project with Xavi positioned as the central figure who would help reshape Barcelona’s sporting model. However, at the time, Xavi kept his distance, knowing he was a candidate to replace Ronald Koeman as manager. Now, with Xavi no longer on the bench and free from conflicts of interest, his endorsement signals a renewed alignment with Font. This could have a major influence on the upcoming electoral race and the club’s future direction.
In addition to Xavi, Font received support from several prominent figures within the Blaugrana community. This included former Economic Commission president Jaume Guardiola and ex-executives such as Evarist Murta and Alex Barbany, along with industry leaders like Jordi Bertomeu (Euroleague) and Manel Arroyo (Dorna). Former footballers Juli Lopez and Jordi Roura, as well as former coach Joan Vila, also backed the project. Support also came from various Barcelona fan groups.
How Xavi's relationship with Laporta went sour
Xavi, one of football’s greatest midfielders, made 524 appearances and scored 66 goals for Barcelona. He later returned to the club as head coach following a spell in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd during Laporta’s presidency in 2021. In 2021-22, Xavi took over a struggling Barcelona mid-season, finishing a respectable second in La Liga but falling short in cup competitions, including a Champions League group stage exit. The 2022-23 season was a resounding success, as he led the team to their first La Liga title in four years and also won the Supercopa de Espana. Despite continued struggles in European competition, that season was a major step forward, demonstrating his ability to rebuild a championship-winning team.
Things soured between Laporta and Xavi after a string of disappointing including 4–1 and 4–2 cup losses to Real Madrid and Athletic Club. Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal prompted Xavi to resign amid widespread speculation of an impending sacking. Although Laporta initially convinced him to stay, Xavi was eventually dismissed at the end of the 2023-24 season. Despite the turbulent events, Laporta has clarified that his relationship with Xavi remains positive and without lingering issues.
Font's criticism of Laporta
Font has renewed his criticism of Laporta, accusing the club of concealing €80 million (£67m/$87m) in losses. He stated: “Last year's closing reflected losses of €90 million. We asked for a restatement because there were overvalued assets, and we were ignored. This year's accounts hide 80 million euros more in losses that are restatements in last year's accounts, and this hasn't been mentioned; the Assembly isn't aware of it. There's a lack of transparency.”
He also took aim at the decision to award the Camp Nou project to construction company Limak. According to Font: “We were told they would act quickly and with a smaller budget, but that's not the case. Another deception. On Sunday, Joan Laporta will have to explain why Limak was selected despite internal reports that advised against it.”
Laporta vs Font: who will come out victorious ?
Laporta’s presidency has raised doubts, as he has not been able to deliver on several promises he made in 2021 when he won the elections. With the stadium still unfinished and Barcelona continuing to face financial and registration issues, Font’s candidacy gains strong momentum. With elections coming up next year, Barcelona fans will have their say on whether Laporta continues or Font gets the chance to usher in a new era.
On Saturday, Hansi Flick's team will finally play their first game at Camp Nou in over two years when they take on Athletic Club.
