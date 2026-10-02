Xavi takes blame for poor first half as Netherlands rescue draw against Greece

Rather than losing his temper, Xavi revealed that he took a calm approach at half-time, choosing to apologise directly to his squad. He admitted that his initial tactical setup and selections may have contributed to their disjointed display.

"The first half was really bad," Xavi told NOS. "It was important to create chances from the start, but we did nothing. There was not enough intensity and ambition. That was my fault. Maybe the line-up wasn't right.

"Was I shouting in the dressing room? No, I was calm. The players were a bit sad. 'Sorry, it was my fault,' I told the players at half-time. We had to change our mentality."