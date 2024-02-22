Xavi as good as Pep Guardiola?! Struggling Barcelona boss given glowing review by Thierry Henry as ex-Blaugrana forward urges Spaniard to be ‘proud’ of tenure
Thierry Henry has claimed that Xavi's football knowledge is second only to Pep Guardiola, as he praised the soon-to-leave Barcelona boss.
- Henry backed Xavi to succeed in management
- Praised beleaguered boss for 2022-23 title win
- Club legend due to step down at end of season