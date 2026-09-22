Netherlands boss Xavi sends message to Matthijs de Ligt as Man Utd defender nears return from injury hell

Despite his prolonged absence, De Ligt remains a crucial part of the national team's plans under their new manager. Speaking ahead of a demanding run of Nations League fixtures against Germany, Serbia, and Greece, Barcelona legend Xavi confirmed he is closely monitoring the defender's rehabilitation in Manchester.

"Yes, we’re in touch with him and Manchester United," the Dutch boss revealed. "He’s been through a tough time. I’ve also been in touch with Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons recently. We need all our players, especially these guys."

Emphasising the centre-back's status within the Oranje setup, Xavi added: "He’s doing well. We are checking how are they. We want to check because we need all the players. In this case, De Ligt is an important player. He could be important in the future."



