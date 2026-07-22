Two years have passed since Xavi Hernandez left the technical helm of Catalan giants Barcelona, and the Spaniard has yet to sign for another club. His lengthy absence has sparked questions across the global game.
Xavi coached Barcelona's first team from November 2021 to June 2024, when the club dismissed him and brought in German manager Hansi Flick to replace him.
He fell short of expectations, both in performance and results. Yet his spell was not an outright "failure". There were positives, too.
Those positives are something Xavi can build on in the next chapter of his coaching career, provided he learns from the mistakes the whole world watched unfold during his time with the Catalan giants.
First, though, let's look at Xavi Hernandez's plan for the next stage of his footballing career, and how it ties in with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.