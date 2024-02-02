Revealed: Xavi threatened to resign if Barcelona sanctioned Ronald Araujo sale to Bayern Munich before announcing exit at end of season

Revealed: Xavi threatened to resign if Barcelona sanctioned Ronald Araujo sale to Bayern Munich before announcing exit at end of seasonSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaBayern MunichBundesligaRonald AraujoEric DierHarry KaneXavi reportedly threatened to resign if Barcelona had sanctioned Ronald Araujo's sale to Bayern Munich before eventually announcing his summer exit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern pushed to get AraujoXavi insisted on keeping the defender off the marketThreatened to quit if he was sold