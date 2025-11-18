Getty/GOAL
Xabi Alonso hasn't changed! Real Madrid coach has had same philosophy since his playing days, says ex-team-mate Karim Benzema
'Xabi-ball' in full motion at Real Madrid
It has been an intriguing start to Alonso's life as Real Madrid head coach. Appointed at the end of last season, the former World Cup-winning midfielder's first assignment was participating in the Club World Cup with a half-fit squad. Madrid reached the semi-finals, where they were handed a brutal reality check at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.
Then, following a shortened pre-season, Alonso's troops got the 2025-26 season off to a splendid start. They won the first six games of the La Liga season, before being demolished by their neighbouring rivals Atletico Madrid 5-2 at the Metropolitano in September. That defeat would only turn out to be a small blip, as Madrid won the next seven games on the trot, including a brilliant win over Barcelona at the Bernabeu last month.
While they have failed to win their last two games across all competitions, this Madrid team under Alonso has proved that they have a higher floor then they did in the calamitous 2024-25 season, during which they failed to win major silverware. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler have become pillars of the squad, with the France captain off to a blazing start after scoring 18 goals in 16 games.
Benzema likes Alonso's Real Madrid
Speaking in an interview with AS, Benzema was asked if he saw the potential in Alonso to become a coach when they shared the dressing room. In response, Real Madrid's second-highest goal scorer of all time responded: "I remember when we played together, and it's the same now as a coach. Pressure, vertical passing… It's a style of play I like. He's only been there for six months, and he's doing an excellent job. He needs to be given time."
Moreover, he defended Alonso and the club from the recent criticism, following a drop in form. "I like this Real Madrid team," he added. "There's a lot of talk about it now, but it's always like this. If they draw or lose, it's a crisis. They go from being the best team in the world to questioning the coach, this player or that player… It's normal because they're the best team in the world. But I like this team."
Alonso under immense scrutiny
Last week, Ancelotti gave his verdict on Alonso, whom he coached at Bayern Munich. “I can’t give him any advice. I watch all the Madrid matches because I want to see how the Brazilians are doing and I see the team is doing very well," the Italian told AS. "They have won almost all the matches, but unfortunately in football you can’t always win. Sometimes you have to draw. One thing I learned at Real Madrid is that a draw here is the prelude to a crisis. No jokes. You have to get used to that. We already know that the main evaluation of a coach is the results, and so far the results have been spectacular. Leading the league and among the top eight in the Champions League. What more can we ask of Xabi? I see a solid team, especially in defense, and very effective upfront. Mbappe is doing very well and [Jude] Bellingham is back. I think Xabi can succeed without any problem."
The media have been quick to jump on the “crisis” narrative following the goalless draw away to Rayo Vallecano before the international break – a result that came on the heels of a 1–0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. This scrutiny persists despite a 2–1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona last month, a three-point lead at the top of the La Liga table after 12 rounds, and a strong position to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Even so, Alonso has not escaped criticism. The former Bayer Leverkusen coach has seen his tactics and man-management questioned, with reports suggesting that the dressing room does not hold a unanimous view of his methods.
Does Benzema imagine a career in coaching?
In the same interview with AS, Benzema, who will turn 38 next month, reflected on whether he sees coaching as a real possibility once he retires. "I don't know. I have friends who are already involved in coaching and they're always talking to me about it, but it's difficult," he admitted. "Being a footballer or a coach seems different, but it's the same pressure. It's complicated."
The Frenchman, whose contract with Al-Ittihad expires next summer, has claimed that he sees himself playing for another two years.
