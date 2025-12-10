Xabi Alonso makes huge Kylian Mbappe call after injury scare as Real Madrid squad to face Man City confirmed

The Frenchman, who has been the club’s talisman this season, sat out Tuesday’s public session alongside compatriot Eduardo Camavinga, prompting speculation about whether the forward would be available for selection. Spanish radio outlet Cadena Cope reported that Mbappe had suffered a problem in his left leg, which further spread panic among fans. But Real moved to quash the uncertainty by including him in the official matchday squad, confirming he will at least take his place in the dugout at the Bernabeu on Saturday.