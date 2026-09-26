AFP
Xabi Alonso faces severe selection crisis as Chelsea injury list rises to eight players
Gittens suffers ankle injury on international duty
Gittens started for Lee Carsley’s side on Friday night as they faced Kazakhstan in a 2027 European Championship qualifier at Molineux. However, the attacker was substituted six minutes before half-time during a dramatic 4-2 victory, being replaced by Tyrique George.
According to a report from The Sun, Carsley confirmed that Gittens would return to Chelsea for immediate medical tests. Carsley stated: "Jamie got a kick on his ankle. We never take any risks. With the age of these players we don’t ever keep them in camp to see how they are. He will go back."
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Tuchel voices frustration over Palmer absence
The news compounds a difficult window for Chelsea, who have already seen goalkeeper Mike Penders sidelined with a thigh issue while away with Belgium.
Furthermore, Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment regarding Cole Palmer, who withdrew from the senior England squad to follow an injury-specific training plan.
Tuchel explained: "My understanding is that he is playing with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete at the highest level with discomfort and pain. So he withdrew and informed us, and Chelsea informed us. For sure. It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities. I don't blame him for it. It is just a fact."
Alonso faces growing Stamford Bridge injury crisis
Tuchel added: "He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within in my team, and for that you have to be in camp. And if you're not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me. So yes, it is a missed opportunity."
Back in London, Chelsea have several other key players unavailable. Alonso is currently without Joao Pedro, Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha. Injuries have severely disrupted Gittens following a £51.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.
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What next for Chelsea?
Chelsea will now anxiously await the results of medical scans for Gittens as Alonso navigates a mounting injury crisis. The Blues face a gruelling October schedule, starting against Bournemouth on October 10. They then meet Everton on October 17 and Tottenham on October 24, before a Capital One Cup clash with Liverpool on October 28 and a daunting trip to Manchester United on October 31.
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