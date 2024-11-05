Xabi Alonso finally returns to Liverpool - but Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen boss is facing first mini-crisis ahead of Champions League clash

The Spaniard's exciting side lost just once last season, but the German double-winners are finding things a little more difficult this term

Jonathan Tah was in no mood for holding back. "This feels like crap," the Bayer Leverkusen defender fumed after his side had twice failed to hold onto a lead in last month's 2-2 draw with Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen. "It's like a defeat.

"We simply have to keep defending until the last second. The goals we let in were frustrating. But we will get the chance to silence those talking about us now."

Leverkusen's erratic form has certainly become a major talking point in Germany over the past few weeks. Last season's double-winners have still only lost one game in all competitions and, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Liverpool, are well on course to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, the German champions will arrive at Anfield having drawn four of their last five Bundesliga games, a frustrating run that has left them seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich after just nine rounds of action. Consequently, some supporters and pundits are wondering if opponents have finally figured out how to nullify Xabi Alonso's previously unstoppable side...