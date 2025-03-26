Xabi Alonso's decision on Bayer Leverkusen future revealed as in-demand boss prepares to announce plans for next season - despite Real Madrid eyeing him as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement X. Alonso C. Ancelotti Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen LaLiga Bundesliga

Amid rumours linking Xabi Alonso with the Real Madrid managerial role, the Bayer Leverkusen boss is set to announce a decision on his future.