Xabi Alonso AXES Chelsea star! Manager confirms first-team ban in ruthless selection call ahead of Leeds clash

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the 44-year-old manager did not mince his words when addressing Paez's immediate future in west London. "No, no. He is not part of the plans," Alonso stated bluntly. "At the moment, he is not part of the first team squad."

In stark contrast, Alonso was eager to praise another teenage winger. Brazilian forward Estevao has seen his minutes drop under the new regime compared to tenures under former head coaches Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, sparking speculation of a January exit. However, the Spaniard strongly dismissed those claims.

"No, Este is ready; he's training well," Alonso explained. "He had a very good impact [against Arsenal]; he has a great chance. So he's fully involved and has a very good attitude every day."



