'Scores goals for fun' - Wrexham welcome back striker on deadline day as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac splash out again in bid to boost promotion push

Keillor Dunn has spoken of his joy at returning to Wrexham: "If there’s one club that’s calling, it’s Wrexham you want to go to. When I heard of the interest and spoke to the manager, there was only one place I wanted to come - and that was back here. There was something that made me think in my heart that I would probably come back here. The way the Club is progressing at the minute, there’s no better time to come. Just to get in the building and through the door, I can’t tell you how happy I am.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!