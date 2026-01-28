Getty
Wrexham urged to target TWO Liverpool legends to boost Premier League promotion bid after late winter transfer window gift from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac
Wrexham still in promotion hunt
Wrexham currently sit in sixth place in the Championship table after back-to-back-to-back promotions landed Phil Parkinson's side just one division below the promised land of the Premier League. The Welsh side have taken time to adjust to the demands of the Championship but victory over QPR has put the club in the top six for the first time this season. Manager Parkinson is confident his team can book a play-off place, telling reporters: "It's where you are at the end of the season that matters. Everyone can see it's so tight and that's why you can't get too low and you can't get too high. I know that's an old saying, but the minute you take your eye the ball in this division, you can find yourself tumbling down the league. There's so many teams that fancy their chances of getting in that top six. Of course we've got belief we can do it, but it's important we keep our focus - which we will do."
Wrexham told to go for two Liverpool legends
Wrexham have also just received a cash injection of £48 million ($66m) from the club's famous co-owners Reynolds and Mac, which could allow Parkinson to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window closes.
McAllister has told OLBG that Wrexham could look at players with extensive Premier League experience, saying: "Who could they get? Who could they convince to go there? That's the thing. It would be remarkable if they could make that jump again after what they've done the last two or three years. We're looking at a James Milner or a Jordan Henderson, somebody who's been at the very, very top and just goes in there and as an old head sat in the middle of the park. Those two would be a big plus for that club."
Wrexham boss talks transfers
Parkinson has offered an update on Wrexham's transfer plans but admits outgoings will be needed before new players can arrive. He told the media: "There's lots of names we get linked with and some have got some truth and some of them haven't. At this stage of the window there's inquiries, there's talks going on. Sometimes they come to fruition and sometimes they don't, that's all I can say on any transfer targets at the moment. I'm firmly concentrating on the players we've got.
"To bring players in we've got to move players out. I'm focusing on the likes of Brunts, Aaron James, players like that. Lewis O'Brien played so well the other night, Sam Smith, who's only just really got back in the team recently. So we've got lots of good options of players who've got so much more to come from this season, so that's my focus. Of course we're always looking out there for players who will be able to help us from now to the end of the season and going forward. If the right player became available at the right price then obviously we would make a move but it's not an absolute necessity."
Transfer window closing soon
Wrexham don't have to too much time left to strengthen the squad this winter as the transfer window closes on 2 February at 19:00 GMT. In the meantime, Parkinson's side will be aiming to boost their promotion hopes on Saturday when they travel to the Championship's bottom side, Sheffield Wednesday.
