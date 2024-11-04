Wrexham Harrogate FA Cup 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Wrexham trolled after FA Cup first-round exit as Red Dragon slayers Harrogate bask in victory over Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

WrexhamFA CupHarrogate Town vs WrexhamHarrogate TownLeague OneLeague Two

Wrexham have been trolled on the back of their shock FA Cup first-round exit, with Harrogate revelling in their role as slayers of the Red Dragons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood co-owners have had plenty to celebrate
  • Another cup run brought to an end in 2024-25
  • Parkinson's side still in the hunt for third promotion
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below