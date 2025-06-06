Jamie Vardy WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'A million miles away!' - Wrexham transfer guru dashes Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's dreams of signing Jamie Vardy & Kevin De Bruyne with 'unlimited budget' warning

WrexhamJ. VardyK. De BruyneChampionshipPremier LeagueTransfers

Wrexham's transfer consultant has explained why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are a "million miles" from deals for Jamie Vardy or Kevin De Bruyne.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons up into the Championship
  • Hollywood co-owners generating funds
  • Linked with proven Premier League stars
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱