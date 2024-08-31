Bolton Wanderers FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Outstanding' Wrexham showing they're 'serious contenders' for League One title as Phil Parkinson says Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side are 'on a high' after Peterborough win

WrexhamP. ParkinsonLeague OnePeterborough vs WrexhamPeterborough

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes his side are showing they can compete at the top end of League One after beating Peterborough 2-0 away from home.

  • Wrexham remain unbeaten in League One
  • Have won three and drawn one of four games
  • Currently sit second in the table
