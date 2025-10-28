Getty Images Sport
Wrexham's dream run is over! Red Dragons knocked out of Carabao Cup by Welsh rivals Cardiff thanks to goal from ex-Man Utd star
Cardiff dominate all-Welsh cup tie
For the first time since 2000-01, Wrexham came into a season in a higher division than Cardiff. But with the Red Dragons treading water in the lower reaches of the Championship after seeing the momentum of recent years slow down and the Bluebirds a dominant big fish in League One so far, there was less between the teams than leagues alone suggest.
With Wrexham struggling to create beyond a good Nathan Broadhead chance, Cardiff took a deserved early lead after winning the ball deep in home territory. Rubin Colwill picked up the loose pass from under pressure centre-back George Thomasen, with Callum Burton pulling off a save to initially deny Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman but then powerless to prevent Salech gobbling up the close-range rebound. Colwill soon smacked the bar with a dipping free-kick and Wrexham had barely laid a glove on the visitors when the half-time whistle sounded.
The half-time introduction of Moore, once of Cardiff, made a difference and the Wales international brought Wrexham back level seven minutes after the restart. Ryan Longman's deflected cross from the left looped into the six-yard box and Moore leapt highest to power in a header. Still, Cardiff continued to dominate and were good value for their go-ahead second goal from Fish, whose back post volley from a narrow angle squeezed its way past Burton.
The MVP
Credit goes to Will Fish, whose goal ultimately decided it and late block preserved the lead he had given his team, but Rubin Colwill was the player who really set the tone for the dominant nature of Cardiff's performance and win. The 23-year-old is south Wales through and through, a Cardiff player since the age of eight and a full international. He pulled the creative strings for the visiting Bluebirds, created chances for his team-mates and even struck the woodwork with a sweet knuckleball of a free-kick. Colwill is too good for League One, but he'll be hoping that it's Cardiff who can provide a higher level.
The big loser
Wrexham had the first big sight of goal of the night when Nathan Broadhead missed the target from a promising position 12 minutes in. The £10 million ($13m) club-record summer signing was playing Premier League football for Ipswich Town last season and needed to be more clinical. Not long afterwards, Cardiff were ahead and he barely got another sniff. In 45 minutes, Broadhead touched the ball just 17 times and that miss was his sole attempt. Strike partner Sam Smith was no better. Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass replaced the pair at half-time and did much more in the second half.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
