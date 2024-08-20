Paul Mullin & Jacob MendyGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Boost for Wrexham as Jacob Mendy to make immediate return from injury & Paul Mullin also 'absolutely fine'

P. Mullin J. Mendy

Wrexham are set to welcome back Jacob Mendy from injury as the full-back will feature in a reserve match this afternoon.

  • Mendy was nursing a hamstring problem
  • Is match-fit and set to rejoin the action
  • Mullin is also inching towards full recovery
