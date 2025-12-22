'It was incredible' - Wrexham icon reveals the 'craziest thing' about playing for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side

Fletcher has now looked back on his team and offered some interesting insight into being a Wrexham player. He told Ladbrokes: "The craziest thing about playing for Wrexham - and this is honestly the truth – is that some of the things I experienced and received from some of the club’s sponsors over the two years I was there, I didn’t even get in the Premier League. Like, honestly, there are some massive brands associated with the club now, you’ve got the likes of United Airlines and HP… there’s loads, and even more you don’t even know of. But they wanted to give us everything, so we were literally coming in sometimes and there’d be a laptop, and goodie bags in everyone’s seats in the dressing room, and you’re just thinking ‘we’re in League Two!’ It was crazy; we were going to Las Vegas on United Airlines, we were going to Los Angeles for pre-season… that just sums it up, really; we were just a League Two team and now we’re playing against Chelsea and teams like that in pre-season friendlies – all the time you’re just thinking ‘what’s going on here?!’

"It was incredible; when we got to LA, we were treated like massive celebrities… we went to a red carpet event and got suited up by Marks and Spencer, because they were sponsors as well. We’re at this red carpet event and I’m sure hardly anyone knew who we were! Me and one of the other lads, Elliot Lee, spent a few days in LA after we went to Vegas, and Rob [McElhenney] had called me and asked me if I wanted to go and play golf with him. So me and Elliot went and had a bit of downtime with Rob, and he introduced us to this golf club which is basically just for Hollywood A-listers. You can only imagine the kind of people who were on the tee boxes – you had people from Home Alone, Entourage, John McEnroe was there, and everyone’s just waving to each other... and then you’ve got me and Elliot Lee trying to talk to Joe Pesci while he’s teeing off!

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!