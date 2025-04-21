James McClean Wrexham 2024-25Getty Images
Richie Mills

Are Wrexham going up?! James McClean & Ollie Rathbone overpower Blackpool as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side leapfrog Wycombe into second place in League One while promotion rivals capitulate at Charlton

WrexhamJ. McCleanWrexham vs CharltonCharltonLeague OneO. Rathbone

Two goals in as many second-half minutes saw Wrexham leap back into the League One automatic promotion places after a vital 2-1 win at Blackpool.

  • Wrexham beat Blackpool 2-1
  • McClean and Rathbone score
  • Leapfrog Wycombe into second
