Frustration for Wrexham! Kieffer Moore strike and Arthur Okonkwo heroics not enough for victory as Preston hit late equaliser to snatch point off Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side

Wrexham came into the match knowing that a play-off push was within their grasp, just three points outside the top six at the start of play. Their hosts Preston have been in and around the play-off picture for much of the campaign and began the day in fifth, only too aware of Wrexham breathing down their necks.

The visitors made the perfect start as Moore opened the scoring after just four minutes. James McClean put in a teasing delivery from the left, which was not dealt with by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen as the Dane could only palm the ball to the feet of the grateful Welshman, who tapped gleefully into the net.

The hosts came quickly back into the match and showed just why they have been so consistent this season, Lewis Dobbin in particular catching the eye. The 22-year-old Aston Villa loanee drove past several Wrexham defenders on a mazy run which was thwarted by a brilliant defensive block.

Wrexham captain McClean then made a key contribution in his own box just before the half-hour mark, as the 36-year-old used brilliant anticipation to clear an effort by Liam Lindsay off the goal-line. Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had battled hard to keep out a host of balls into the box before McClean appeared in the right place at the right time.

Moore threatened to get through on goal once again at the other end after a defensive slip as the conditions affected both sides, while Wrexham defended stoutly to hold onto their lead at the break. Okonkwo made his greatest contribution as the 24-year-old made a double save from Thierry Small in the final minutes of the half to stun the home faithful.

It was more of the same after the break, as Preston drove forward in search of an equaliser and Wrexham held firm. Small struck a volley against the post, while the Red Dragons could have doubled their lead at the other end as Moore and McClean forced a brilliant double save from Iversen. Okonkwo had to be at his best once again to keep out Jordan Storey, before using every inch of his 6ft 6in frame to tip wide a Lindsay header.

But Wrexham hearts were broken as 18-year-old substitute Armstrong stepped forward to equalise, firing in at the near post at the second attempt to get Preston right back into the game. From there on in it was end to end as both sides searched for a late winner, but the two sides had to settle for a point apiece as Wrexham returned to Wales with a share of the spoils.