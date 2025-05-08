Wout Weghorst salary: How much does Ajax star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Wout Weghorst's salary details playing for Ajax

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst joined Ajax in the summer of 2024 after a rather disappointing spell in England with Burnley. During his two years at Turf Moor, Weghorst was loaned out to Besiktas, Manchester United, and Hoffenheim in Germany.

Now back in his home country and playing for a major club like Ajax, Weghorst appears to have rediscovered his form, scoring consistently for the Eredivisie side since his arrival.

His current contract with Ajax runs until 2026, and he is well-compensated for his contributions with a high salary.

Exactly how much does he earn at the Johan Cruyff Arena?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross