'I wouldn't hold my breath' - Wrexham told Premier League promotion would be a 'fairytale' as ex-Swansea star praises Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac for club's 'innovative' rise

Regardless of their results this season, co-owners Reynolds and Mac have firmly set their sights on reaching the Premier League.

Mac has confirmed they are going to continue reaching for the pinnacle of the sport, whether they get there quickly, or gradually.

He said: "That's the way the pyramid is set up and why not us? Why should that be reserved for other towns, for other cities?

"It doesn't mean it's going to be easy and it doesn't mean that it's just going to happen quickly. It could take many, many years for it to happen. We're going to make a push to do it as quickly as possible, because we don't know any other way to do it, but we're going to do it the right way."

He added: "We're going to do it [reach the Premier League] in the same way that we've been doing it from day one, which is asking the town," McElhenney said. "I sort of jumped the gun early on and just assumed that that's what the people of the town wanted for their club, and that that wasn't necessarily the case.

"I had a lot of very long conversations with people that said, 'Well, we might not be ready for that. The town might not be ready for that and the club might not be ready for that.'

"We have to make sure that we're always checking in with the community to make sure that this is what they want. It was a crazy pipe dream four or five years ago where we got laughed at by the media and by the world, but I don't think anybody's laughing anymore."