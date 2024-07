‘Worth a punt’ – Tottenham told to consider £15m Weston McKennie transfer despite Leeds nightmare as USMNT midfielder is better suited to a ‘bigger team’ Weston McKennieUSAPremier LeagueTransfersTottenhamJuventusSerie A

Tottenham have been told Weston McKennie would be “worth a punt” at £15 million ($19m), with the USMNT star ready to shine for a “bigger team”.