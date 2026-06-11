World Cup ready? Santiago Gimenez’s struggles at AC Milan explained by Mexico legend Jared Borgetti - with goalless Serie A season carrying out-of-sorts striker into major tournament

Gimenez moved to San Siro in February 2025 having posted prolific numbers in the Netherlands with Feyenoord - hitting the target on 65 occasions through 105 appearances and passing the 20-goal mark in each of his two full seasons at De Kuip.

Leading clubs from across Europe expressed interest in securing the Mexican’s signature, with admiring glances from the Premier League being shunned at one stage. The decision was taken to head for Milan having been a boyhood supporter of the Rossoneri.

Gimenez did net six goals after arriving at San Siro, but never truly convinced in new surroundings. That lack of spark was put down to teething problems, with it never easy to settle quickly when stepping outside of a professional comfort zone.

Injury problems were, however, to plague the burly frontman during his first full campaign in Italy - leading to him sitting out five months of action. With momentum and confidence in short supply, just one Coppa Italia goal was recorded in the season just gone. With another refresh taking place at San Siro - as head coach Massimiliano Allegri departs and questions are asked of several senior stars - another move has been mooted for Gimenez.