World Cup's 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll rages at German TV company over 'unprofessional' interview - after aiming jibe at presenter's clothing - in build-up to Croatia's Euro 2024 opener European ChampionshipCroatiaShowbizSpain vs CroatiaSpain

Croatia superfan Ivana Knoll has hit out at a German television show for a lack of professionalism after an interview at Euro 2024.