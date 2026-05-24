World Cup tears! Neymar ‘cried all night’ while wife Bruna Biancardi slept after earning emotional recall to Brazil squad

At a publicity event held in Sao Paulo, Neymar shared intimate details of how he reacted to the final list of selected players. The striker confessed that it took a while for it to sink in and that the emotional impact kept him awake for hours, reflecting on the arduous path he traveled to be among those chosen again.

"I went to sleep at 6:30 or 7:00 in the morning, watching all the videos. I couldn't stop crying all night. I was there with my wife and daughters, sleeping in the same bed. They were sleeping, and I was crying watching each video, because it wasn't easy," said Neymar, detailing the sleepless and emotional night he spent with Bruna Biancardi and their children.