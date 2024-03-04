World Cup history-makers? Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna & USMNT class of 2026 receive record-setting prediction from hero of 1994 finals on home soil
The USMNT’s class of 2026 are capable of making World Cup history on home soil, says Cobi Jones, who has predicted great things.
- Next finals co-hosted by USA, Canada & Mexico
- Lots for American national team to be excited about
- Opportunity to stake serious claim for overall prize