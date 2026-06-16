Revealed: World Cup-related break clause in Thomas Tuchel’s England contract means reign through Euro 2028 is not guaranteed

The FA has confirmed that Tuchel’s tenure as England manager could be cut short if the Three Lions underperform at this summer's World Cup in North America. Although the German tactician was handed a two-year extension in February, the agreement is heavily dependent on his side meeting expectations during the upcoming tournament.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed that the governing body has inserted "performance clauses" into the deal. This ensures that the FA has the power to make a change in the dugout should the campaign in the United States, Mexico, and Canada end in failure. Speaking at the team’s base in Kansas City, Bullingham stated: "There's performance clauses in every single contract at the FA, but I'm not going into any detail of what they are."