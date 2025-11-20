'My journal says I'm going to the World Cup' - Callum Wilson insists he can make Thomas Tuchel's England squad despite not playing for Three Lions since 2023

Wilson keeps a daily notebook filled with ambitions. One of them is 100 Premier League goals. It is that stubborn self-belief that saw him turn down eye-watering offers from Saudi Arabia last summer. Instead of chasing the last big contract, he joined West Ham, determined to reach the century mark in English football and extend his Premier League legacy. And his more pressing target is to catch the attention of Tuchel.

Wilson said: "I have 100 goals, that’s written down. Personal targets that I want to achieve in terms of what’s happened over the last few years, not playing as much as I like, games I want to be involved in and how many that is and being available. There’s a World Cup coming up. I still, in my head, will believe until the final squad that if I have a run of games, I can put my best foot forward.

"The last time we went to the World Cup, I’d written there about that. Everyone said, ‘Oh, what are you doing in the winter break when the World Cup’s coming?' My journal says I’m going to the World Cup. Because some people think I’m deluded. That’s the problem. When you actually believe in yourself so much, people think you’re borderline delusional. But there’s people that have been with me throughout my career that have seen me say something and I’ve then done it. I achieve these things. And every time I get written off, I’ve come back from it."