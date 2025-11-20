Getty Images Sport
World Cup 2026 play-off draw: Italy block path for Wales & Northern Ireland while the Republic of Ireland face Czechia at the semi-final stage
2026 World Cup play-offs: How it works
The 16 teams that are clinging to World Cup dreams are being sent down four paths. They are split into semi-finals and finals. Top seeds will be at home in the semis, while draws to identify the final hosts have also been made.
Northern Ireland have been handed a tough test against four-time World Cup winners Italy, although the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two staging of the finals - suffering play-off heartache against Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia in 2022. The victor in that semi-final will face the winners of Wales’ clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Republic of Ireland, following their stunning late surge into the play-offs, will face either Denmark or North Macedonia if they successfully make it through a trip to Czechia. The Boys in Green will be at home in the final, if they make it that far, as will Wales if they can line up a date with Italy or British neighbours - with Northern Ireland looking to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
The semi-finals will take place on March 26, 2026, with the finals being held five days later on March 31.
2026 World Cup play-off draw in full
Path Semi-final 1 Semi-final 2 Final A Italy vs Northern Ireland Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Wales / Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy / Northern Ireland B Ukraine vs Sweden Poland vs Albania Ukraine / Sweden vs Poland / Albania C Turkiye vs Romania Slovakia vs Kosovo Slovakia / Kosovo vs Turkiye / Romania D Denmark vs North Macedonia Czechia vs Ireland Czechia / Ireland vs Denmark / North Macedonia
No fear: Wales & Ireland are ready
While Wales face a tricky task in reaching back-to-back World Cup tournaments, former striker Rob Earnshaw says they will fear nobody. He told BBC Sport: “I know Craig Bellamy, I played with him and his mentality is 'give us whoever, it doesn't matter’. You just feel that we'll take anybody right now and it doesn't matter, and a lot of that is down to Craig Bellamy.”
The Republic of Ireland are feeling equally as upbeat. They stunned Portugal, who saw Cristiano Ronaldo pick up the first red card of his 226-cap international career, in Dublin before seeing Troy Parrott net a historic hat-trick away in Hungary. He completed that treble, wrapping up a dramatic 3-2 win, in the 96th minute.
Parrott, after netting five goals across two must-win games, said of his heroics: “Look, I love where I'm from. So this means the world to me. My family is here...this is the first time I've cried in years as well. It's unbelievable. Everyone's crying. I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of but tonight, I don't think I'll ever have a better night in my whole life. It really is a fairytale. You can't even dream about something like that. Honestly, I have no words to describe the emotions right now.
“Everyone wrote us off at the start of the group. But I couldn't have said it enough, that there's always a chance. And we've taken the chance. Everyone should be proud of the group of players that are over there. To go down twice and come back like that, it's beautiful.”
Intercontinental play-off draw
There are a further two World Cup berths up for grabs in the Intercontinental play-offs. They feature teams from South America, Africa, Oceania, Asia and North America.
Former England manager and Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has stepped down as boss of Jamaica, but they remain in the hunt for tickets to the 2026 finals. They will be taking on New Caledonia - who are ranked 149 in the world - in the semis, with DR Congo waiting in the final.
On the other side of the draw, Iraq have been made aware that they will be tackling either Bolivia or Suriname for the right to grace another World Cup.
Semi-final 1: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica
Semi-final 2: Bolivia vs. Suriname
Final 1: New Caledonia or Jamaica vs. DR Congo
Final 2: Bolivia or Suriname vs. Iraq
