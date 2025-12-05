World Cup 2026 DrawGetty/Goal
World Cup 2026 draw: England to face Croatia, USMNT draw Australia while Brazil face tricky clash with Morocco and Erling Haaland's Norway face Kylian Mbappe's France

The World Cup 2026 draw has been made, with England set to face Croatia in the group stages, and the USMNT to take on Australia. Brazil have been drawn with Morocco, while France will play Senegal and Argentina must face Austria.

  • England into Group L

    Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, drew his nation into Group B as the first pick, while Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum drew her nation into Group A. United States president Donald Trump then drew the United States National Team into Group D.

    Brazil were the first non-host team drawn by Birmingham shareholder Tom Brady, and were drawn into Group C, while Germany were drawn into Group E, the Netherlands into Group F, Belgium into Group G, Spain into Group H, Argentina into Group J (because they cannot meet Spain in their pathway), France into Group I, Portugal into Group K and England, the final team out of the pot, into Group L. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side will subsequently be playing their first game in either Toronto or Dallas, their second in Toronto or Boston, and their third in New York or Philadelphia. 

    The draw in full

    Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend, drew from Pot 2, before NFL star Aaron Judge drew from Pot 3, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky drew from Pot 4.

    Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland.

    Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, Italy/ Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland.

    Group D: USMNT, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo.

    Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote D'Ivoire, Ecuador.

    Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania.

    Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand.

    Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

    Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname

    Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan.

    Group K: Portugal, Congo DR / Jamaica / New Caledonia, Uzbekistan, Colombia.

    Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

