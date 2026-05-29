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Yosua Arya

When are the final World Cup 2026 squads announced? Key FIFA rules, dates and limits explained

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FIFA has confirmed the key dates and squad regulations for the 2026 World Cup. Nations must submit their final player lists by June 1, with strict rules in place regarding injuries, replacements and goalkeeper selections.

  • FIFA confirms squad deadlines and roster regulations

    Nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup must submit their final 26-man squads by Monday, June 1. While several associations are expected to announce their selections earlier, that date marks the official deadline for paperwork to be filed with world football’s governing body.

    FIFA will then publish the confirmed squad lists for all 48 participating countries on Tuesday, June 2. Until those official lists are released, any squad announcements made independently by national associations remain subject to FIFA verification. Teams are permitted to select between 23 and 26 players for the tournament, with at least three goalkeepers required in every squad. FIFA has retained the expanded squad format introduced during the previous cycle as the competition grows to include more teams and matches.

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    How FIFA’s squad system will operate

    By now, though, every nation has already submitted a provisional long-list before final squads are confirmed, as FIFA’s regulations require. That list must contain between 35 and 55 players, including a minimum of four goalkeepers.

    Only players included on that provisional list can later be added to the final squad as injury replacements. Once the final deadline passes, changes are only permitted in cases of serious injury or illness. Those replacements can be made up to 24 hours before a team’s opening match. After that point, outfield players can no longer be replaced under FIFA regulations.

  • Why the expanded squads matter

    The decision to maintain 26-man squads reflects the increased physical demands of the expanded tournament format. With more matches and a larger field of participating nations, managers are expected to prioritise depth and versatility across their selections.

    Most major nations are expected to use all 26 available places rather than naming the minimum 23-player squad. FIFA has also retained special provisions for goalkeepers. Unlike outfield players, goalkeepers can be replaced at any stage of the tournament in the event of serious injury or illness, ensuring teams are not left without a recognised option in the position.

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    Final preparations before the tournament begins

    Attention will now turn to the official squad announcements from participating nations before FIFA confirms the complete lists on June 2. Managers face major selection decisions as they balance form, fitness and squad depth ahead of the tournament.

    Once the final squads are approved, teams will have limited flexibility to make changes. That places added importance on the provisional lists and increases the pressure on players to remain fit before the competition begins.