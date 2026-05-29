When are the final World Cup 2026 squads announced? Key FIFA rules, dates and limits explained

Nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup must submit their final 26-man squads by Monday, June 1. While several associations are expected to announce their selections earlier, that date marks the official deadline for paperwork to be filed with world football’s governing body.

FIFA will then publish the confirmed squad lists for all 48 participating countries on Tuesday, June 2. Until those official lists are released, any squad announcements made independently by national associations remain subject to FIFA verification. Teams are permitted to select between 23 and 26 players for the tournament, with at least three goalkeepers required in every squad. FIFA has retained the expanded squad format introduced during the previous cycle as the competition grows to include more teams and matches.