'I can be one of the world's best' - Man City star Jeremy Doku reveals what he needs to do to reach the very top

Since his £55 million ($74m) move from Rennes in 2023, Doku has established himself as a statistical anomaly in the Premier League. He currently leads the division in both attempted and completed dribbles, yet his goal return remains modest, with just 19 strikes in 123 appearances. Pep Guardiola has previously suggested he thought Doku would “never be a top scorer, to be honest,” a challenge the winger is eager to answer.

“A winger needs to score,” Doku has admitted to The Telegraph. “If I have those goals then I believe that I can get there for sure, 100 per cent. You should ask defenders what they think. But I’m sure that they would say that, obviously if I score goals, this is a different conversation that we have.” He is determined to add "easy goals" like tap-ins to his repertoire, acknowledging that while his solo efforts are spectacular, consistency comes from being in the right place at the right time.