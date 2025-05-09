Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Calum Preston Kelly

Women's Super League & Women's Championship scrap plans to remove relegation amid significant backlash to controversial proposals

WSLWomen's football

Women's Super League relegation will continue, as controversial plans to expand the division through a four-year relegation pause will not go ahead.

  • Plans to remove WSL relegation will not go ahead
  • Four-year relegation break from 2026 was considered
  • There was widespread opposition to the proposal
