Wolves release statement after online reaction to arrest of two Premier League players over alleged rape

GettyRichard MillsWolves release statement after online reaction to arrest of two Premier League players over alleged rapePremier LeagueWolverhamptonWolves have denied that the two Premier League footballers arrested in connection with an alleged rape relate to anyone at the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTwo Premier League players arrested over alleged rapeReleased on bail pending further enquiriesWolves release statement after 'online speculation'Article continues below