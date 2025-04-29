FC Barcelona Training SessionGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Wojciech Szczesny or Marc-Andre Ter Stegen?! Hansi Flick makes massive call as he announces who will be Barcelona's Champions League goalkeeper for remainder of campaign

W. SzczesnyM. ter StegenH. FlickBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has decided whether Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Wojciech Szczęsny will start the rest of the Champions League campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Flick announces which GK will start for Barca in remaining UCL games
  • Made decision between Ter Stegen and Szczesny
  • German returned to fitness earlier this month
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches