Getty Images Sport
Wojciech Szczesny still has 'a spark in him' as Barcelona goalkeeper's brother reflects on supporting Joan Garcia role
Szczesny’s second act at Barcelona
When Szczesny announced his retirement in August 2024, few expected to see him in elite football again. But Barcelona’s injury crisis between the posts changed everything. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined at the start of last season, Barca turned to the 34-year-old Polish veteran and he delivered beyond expectations. As new signing Joan Garcia later underwent meniscus surgery this season, he was signed to a new deal to ensure he remains at the club until at least the summer of 2026.
Since joining, Szczesny has embraced his supporting role with quiet professionalism. In 38 appearances across competitions, he has produced vital saves in the Copa del Rey final and Champions League knockout stages, proving that age and retirement were never barriers to performance. Even now, with Garcia out, he’s stepped up seamlessly as Barcelona’s backup keeper, embodying reliability in crisis.
His brother Jan Szczesny recently spoke about Wojciech’s attitude toward this chapter, revealing the balance between his competitive spirit and mentorship: “He’s always ready, but I think he prefers being a spectator to a participant.”
Jan also pursued a career as a goalkeeper. He played primarily playing in the Polish lower leagues. Unlike Wojciech, Jan retired early from professional play to become a goalkeeping coach, contributing to football from a coaching perspective rather than continuing as a player.
- Getty Images Sport
Szczesny 'still has a spark' at Barcelona
In an interview with WP Sportowe Fakty, Jan came out to share little details about his brother's life at Barcelona. He also opened up about why he thinks Barca are not able to perform at their peak this season.
"I know Wojtek prefers to watch his teammates from the bench and help if necessary. I still see a spark in him after every good save in a match, and I'm happy because I enjoy watching him play," Jan said.
And this is true. The 35-year-old shot stopper was signed by Barca keeping him as good option off the bench but Barca's injury crisis has been such that he has had to play a length of games and for his age, Szczesny has done well. Even this season, he has played in five La Liga and three Champions League matches. Sometimes even saving the team from what could have been a heartbreak defeat.
In Barca's latest Champions League outing, Szczesny was involved in a crucial stoppage-time incident that nearly resulted in defeat for Barca. As Szczesny tried to turn with the ball inside his penalty area, Belgian striker Romeo Vermant dispossessed him and rolled the ball into the net, appearing to secure a late victory for Brugge. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a foul by Vermant on Szczesny, allowing Barcelona to hold on for a 3-3 draw.
Speaking on the same, Szczesny's brother shared his thought on the incident saying, "For me, it was a dubious call. If the referee hadn't called a foul, he would have defended. I'm glad he decided to disallow the goal."
Asked about Szczesny's playing time at Barca, and how long he will continue to enjoy first-team role, Jan replied: "We all know Wojtek is the second-choice goalkeeper. My brother was prepared for this from the start."
Why are Barca dropping points this season?
High line comes with high risk. Barca's defensive model under coach Hansi Flick has invited both admiration and concern. Pressing high and building from the back have been key to their identity, but as Jan pointed out, it also leaves the team vulnerable to counters. This has been a prominent show in Barca's 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico and in their Champions League loss against Paris Saint-Germain and recently Brugge.
"The world is gradually adapting to Barcelona's style of play, which consists of defending very high up the pitch, starting from their own goal. Opponents are starting to figure it out; it no longer surprises them," said Jan.
He further added: "When you play high up the pitch, you're vulnerable to counter-attacks. They're inevitable, whether you're facing Real Madrid or Club Brugge. Barcelona 's style unsettles everyone. They don't play to be winning 1-0, they play to be winning 7-0. And if they concede five goals, tough luck. I like that."
- Getty Images Sport
When will Joan Garcia return from his injury?
While Garcia is closing in on a return, the player still has to hit the training ground and regain his fitness before being opted to start in a first-team role under Flick. According to reports, the ex-Espanyol keeper is touted to be back after the November international break.
Speaking on how the goalkeeping situation will change in the upcoming weeks, Jan says: "The change will depend on when García is 100%. I don't know anything. From a coach's point of view, I think the goalkeeper position is so important that it's better to wait two more weeks than to make a change a week before."
The Catalan giants are set to face Celta Vigo in the league on November 9 and this will be their last game before the international break kicks off. This also comes as relief for Flick whose team has been facing injury crisis this season. On the positive side, Raphinha is also close to a return after a lengthy spell out and is supposed to resume group training ahead of the Vigo clash this Sunday.
Advertisement