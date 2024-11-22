Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game OneGetty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

WNBA, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in NWSL expansion bid

NWSLWomen's football

The Indiana Fever guard is now part of an ownership group considered among the finalists in a bid for a 16th NWSL franchise

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati group in NWSL bid
  • Denver, Cincinnati and Cleveland final markets in contention
  • Would start play ahead of 2026 season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱