Winners and losers of the 2025 January transfer window: Man City's rebuild is well under way - but Man Utd and Arsenal's failure to sign a forward leaves them short of options

The winter window has slammed shut, with deadline day throwing up a few interesting deals. Tottenham, for example, managed to convince Mathys Tel to join them on loan from Bayern Munich, but failed to persuade Axel Disasi to do likewise, with the Chelsea-owned defender opting instead to move to Aston Villa.

Manchester City also took their January spending above £185 million ($230m) by signing Nico Gonzalez from Porto, having already snapped up Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah as Pep Guardiola tries desperately to arrest his side's shocking slump in form.

As usual, things were pretty quiet outside of England, even if AC Milan moved to overhaul their attack, while there was one major deal in the Saudi Pro League, with Villa's Jhon Duran joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

So, who were the big winners and losers of the winter window? GOAL breaks it all down...