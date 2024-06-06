Win or lose, Gareth Southgate must be remembered as the manager who gave England hope again

Don't listen to the haters - the 53-year-old is the best coach the Three Lions have had for 50 years and has unified a fractious nation

Softly spoken, educated, polite and measured are all words you could use to describe Gareth Southgate. Qualities anyone would want to be associated with. But somehow, the England manager tends to provoke derision whenever his name is brought up.

Take the vociferous reaction when it was reported he was being considered as the next Manchester United manager. Or the response of certain pundits and journalists when England exited the last World Cup to France.

In some quarters, the mention of Southgate stirs equal amounts of anger as Donald Trump. The reaction is quite different among people who have worked alongside him or played for him, however.

To those who know Southgate personally, he is a unifier. In a country as fractured as England, he is exactly the leader its football team needs. So whatever happens at Euro 2024, he should be remembered as the manager who gave the country hope again.