Will Thomas Tuchel resign as England manager? Three Lions boss faces brutal press conference after World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina

Despite the disappointment of missing out on England's first World Cup final since 1966, Tuchel's position appears secure. According to the BBC, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has given his full backing to the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager, and Tuchel is expected to remain in charge until Euro 2028. In addition, Tuchel also emphasised that he would not resign from his position.

"We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros," Tuchel admitted. "I'm looking forward to that even though right now it's difficult to look that far ahead.

"A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement. No-one wants to hear that at the moment; me neither because we demand the most of ourselves. That's just the nature of being competitive."



