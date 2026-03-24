Will the previous record be smashed? Bob Hanning appears to be working on a blockbuster handball transfer

He recently told Danish broadcaster TV 2 that he had lost confidence in Flensburg’s club management. His comments made it clear that he wants to leave for Berlin as soon as possible. The problem is that Pytlick is still under contract until 2027.

This in turn means that both clubs would have to agree on a transfer fee so that Pytlick does not have to see out the remainder of his contract. This would be no small matter. As several media outlets unanimously report, the fee is likely to be between one million and 1.5 million euros.