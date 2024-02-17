Wilfried Zaha considering Premier League return just one year after leaving for Galatasaray

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeWilfried Zaha considering Premier League return just one year after leaving for GalatasarayWilfried ZahaPremier LeagueTransfersGalatasarayWest Ham UnitedCrystal PalaceAston VillaSuper LigFormer Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha is contemplating a move back to the Premier League just one year after he left for Galatasaray.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZaha considering returning to the Premier LeagueLeft Crystal Palace in the summerWest Ham and Aston Villa inquired about Zaha in January