'Football is irrational' - Wilfried Nancy speaks out on Celtic sacking after disastrous 33-game tenure

Nancy has reflected on his brief and turbulent time at Celtic, describing the opportunity to lead the Scottish giants as a "beautiful experience" despite the nightmare results that saw him sacked in less than five weeks. Nancy was plucked from Columbus Crew to replace the previous regime, but his attempt to overhaul the club's tactical identity backfired almost immediately.

Speaking on the Training Ground Guru podcast, Nancy provided insight into his mindset during that period. "Honestly, it was a beautiful experience because first of all, you have the passion. I do my job with passion. That’s why I love my job and I’m looking for a player to play with passion. In this club and the fans and the city, we can feel it. It’s been amazing for that," he said.