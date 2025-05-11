'My wife stayed away from me!' - Harry Kane admits first beer shower was 'wet and freezing' as Bayern Munich striker sees funny side of Bundesliga title celebrations
Harry Kane has admitted that his first beer shower celebration was 'wet and freezing' as Bayern Munich celebrated winning the Bundesliga title.
- Kane and Bayern lift Bundesliga title
- England captain receives a 'freezing' beer shower
- Says wife stayed away from him because of the smell