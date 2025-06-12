‘Doesn’t want to talk about it’ - Why USMNT star Christian Pulisic is skipping Gold Cup duty as Taylor Twellman & former MLS midfielder Dax McCarty discuss ‘soap opera’ sparked by ‘Captain America’

Taylor Twellman says Christian Pulisic is skipping USMNT duty at the 2025 Gold Cup due to a long-standing injury, but “doesn’t want to talk about it”.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below AC Milan ruled himself out of event in America

Focused on returning to full fitness at club level

Questions being asked a year out from World Cup