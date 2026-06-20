AFP
Why Scotland fans booed Morocco & PSG star Achraf Hakimi during World Cup loss
Hostile reception rings out
The Atlas Lions skipper faced escalating jeers from the vocal Tartan Army almost every time he touched the ball in Foxborough. The background noise grew significantly louder during a 20th-minute corner, reaching a crescendo when he fouled Kieran Tierney to break up a dangerous counter-attack before the break. The stadium hostility followed official confirmation on Friday that the defender will stand trial on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident in February 2023.
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McCoist seemingly unaware of Hakimi trial
The intense targeting of Hakimi caught the attention of the broadcasting team for covering in the UK, who noted the persistent disruption during the live television coverage. Co-commentator Ally McCoist remarked on ITV: “Not sure what Hakimi has done to upset the locals, but he’s done something.”
The player maintained his innocence regarding the assault allegations by a 24-year-old woman, releasing a pre-match statement on X: “I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak.”
Early strike secures victory
Away from the off-pitch controversies, Morocco practically cemented their place in the round of 32 courtesy of Ismael Saibari firing the Atlas Lions ahead after just 69 seconds. By doing so, the midfielder matched Mohamed Salah's record of scoring in his first two World Cup appearances. The result briefly put Morocco top, but they slipped to second in Group C on goal difference following Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti a few hours later.
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Decisive final pool fixtures
Morocco travel to Atlanta to face Haiti on Wednesday, needing just a point to officially secure their progression into the knockout phase. Meanwhile, Scotland move to Miami for a daunting fixture against group leaders Brazil. Steve Clarke's squad must discover a clinical edge against the Selecao after failing to convert their second-half pressure into an equaliser last time out against the Moroccans.