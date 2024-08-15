Premier League VARGetty
Peter McVitie

Why Premier League managers ruthlessly shot down in-stadium VAR announcements for the 2024-25 season

Premier LeagueManchester CityArsenalManchester UnitedLiverpoolChelsea

A proposed major change to VAR protocol was shot down by Premier League managers ahead of the 2024-25 season, a report says.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Idea to announce VAR calls in stadiums raised
  • Managers and officials spoke out against it
  • Proposal was soon dropped after the meeting
Article continues below